Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson leaves 'thirsty' comment under Instagram post

Months after Khloe Kardashian announced her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson over his rumored infidelity with close family friend Jordyn Woods, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward has been leaving flirty comments under the reality TV star’s Instagram post.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star, 35, took to social media Thursday to share a selfie with the caption “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream.”

In addition to a comment from sister Kim Kardashian, who called the post “beautiful,” Khloé’s ex left a strange comment which had many people wondering if the pair had reconciled.

“The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond],” Thompson wrote, using an emoji.

The comment received over 1,500 likes, but many of Khloé’s followers did not welcome the unusual remark.

“Too bad you never realized it,” one person wrote. “Thirsty,” another said.

“Nobody likes you,” a third said bluntly.

Thompson’s comment Thursday wasn’t the only thing that had people questioning what was going on between the two, who co-parent 1-year-old True Thompson.

Last week Khloé posted a picture recreating Anna Nicole Smith’s famous 1992 Guess jeans ad campaign and under the photo Thompson posted a now-deleted comment that read “perfection,” accompanied by the heart-eye emoji.

Khloé and Thompson nearly called it quits last year after the Cleveland Cavaliers player made headlines in April for his alleged infidelity while the reality star was pregnant with their first child.

Khloé, who gave birth to their daughter just days after those reports, ultimately forgave Thompson then, but officially ended their relationship in February after learning about the most recent cheating incident involving Woods.