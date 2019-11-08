Kourtney Kardashian stepping back from 'KUWTK' to focus on being a mom to her three kids

The smash-hit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” may have to forge on without the famous family’s eldest sister.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’s planning to take a step back from the show to focus more of her time on being a mother to her three children. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she’ll have a more limited role in Season 18, but that it doesn’t mean she’s leaving the show for good.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney, 40, continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Fortunately for fans of the reality show, Kourtney’s sister, Khloe, noted that the show can lose one of its key members and still continue.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” the Good American founder added.

Kourtney Kardashian shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7 with her ex, Scott Disick. Those who watch “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” know that the mogul often talks about the importance of family and spending time with her kids.