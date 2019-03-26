Khloe Kardashian criticized for calling fan ‘cute’ for working overtime to buy Good American jeans

Khloe Kardashian was criticized on social media Monday after she posted that she think's it's "so cute" that a potential customer plans to work 20 extra hours to be able to purchase a pair of Good American jeans that are priced up to $189.

The Twitter user posted, "So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts."

Kardashian responded, "Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them."

People magazine reported that some social media users called the comment "out of touch."

“Sick,” one Twitter user wrote. “She doesn’t even realize how tone deaf this is bc she’s been rich her whole life lol. “Being poor is so cute! lol.”’

Another wrote, “Give her a coupon code or a discount or something. Damn”

Some social media users defended the reality star and said the tweet was taken out of context. They claim Kardashian did nothing wrong and did not force anyone to put in any extra time at work to afford her jeans.

People said it reached out to Good American and Kardashian and did not get an immediate response.

Good American was co-founded by Kardashian and Emma Grede in October 2016 and reported reaching $1 million in sales on its first day.