Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn admitted 'bad' drinking habit before he died by suicide

Ari Behn, the former member of Norway's royal family who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, confessed to suffering from a bad drinking habit years before he died by suicide on Christmas Day.

In 2009, Behn opened up to a Norwegian magazine known as Massiv about the demons he battled, the New York Post reported.

"I work hard for lunch, and then I can take the first drink of the day at half past two," Behn told the outlet, adding that it was a "bad habit I have admitted."

Behn, who was a successful Danish author, also voiced his fear of raising his three daughters he shared with Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, who he was married to from 2002 to 2017.

"The only thing I fear is that I will not be able to complete the project I have started with my wife, namely to raise three wonderful daughters to become independent, wise individuals with critical empathy and a reality understanding that takes them far past Akersgata, to say it carefully," he continued, referring to a section in the city of Oslo.

According to the New York Post, Behn predicted a sad death for himself and discussed becoming "more and more" lonely in 2009 piece.

"I'm going to die without the company of anyone, but without being lonely and bitter," he told the Norwegian magazine. "It's like I'm never really able to connect with anyone."

Behn's manager, Geir Hakonsund, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today," the statement read.

Behn was 46 years old.

"Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us," the royal family of Norway also said in a statement.

Behn is known for publishing the collection of short stories titled "Sad as Hell" in 1999. Last year, he released a book titled "Inferno," in which he expanded on his mental health issues.