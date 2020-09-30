Kevin Hart and wife, Eniko Parrish, welcome baby girl

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, have a new bundle of joy.

Parrish, 36, confirmed the baby news via social media Wednesday. She revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday.

“9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime,” she posted on Instagram.

“thankful • grateful • blessed,” Parrish added. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

Parrish and Hart, 41, also share a 2-year-old son named Kenzo.

The comedian also has a 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Hart told Entertainment Tonight that during the summer he was photographing his wife all throughout her pregnancy.

"Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don't have nothing else to do," he said about being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hart admitted, "She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here [for the pregnancy]. Like normally, I'm in and out."