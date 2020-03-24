Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart expecting second child together
Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish is pregnant with baby number two, she revealed on social media Tuesday.
Parrish, 35, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a sheer halter dress and highlighting her baby bump with a profile pose.
“baby #2,” she captioned the post. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”
Parrish and Hart, 40, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Kenzo. The comedian also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.
Hart recently took a break from the dye bottle while staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, revealing his natural gray hair.
“I have always had a s—t load of grey hair … I was just a frequent dyer … I’m not working right now so I said F—K IT ,” the “Ride Along” actor admitted.
