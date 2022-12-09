Kenny Chesney honors his late dog Ruby with release of song 'Da Ruba Girl'

Kenny Chesney is honoring his late dog Ruby with the release of his song "Da Ruba Girl."

The singer-songwriter first posted on Instagram about the passing of his pup on Sunday.

"Today we lost Da Ruba Girl. Ruby lived her life never holding anything against anybody...You were a very good girl. We loved you and thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally. You were one heaven of a dog," Chesney said in his Instagram post.

The "Get Along" singer posted an Instagram video on Thursday, where he shared that he would be releasing the song "Da Ruba Girl" on all streaming platforms Friday in honor of Ruby.

"Some of you probably know by now if you’ve been paying attention to our social media platforms that we lost Da Ruba Girl. Ruby was an unbelievable dog. She meant a whole lot to a whole lot of people, and I wrote a song several years ago about our life with Ruby, about my life with Ruby and what she meant to me," Chesney began.

The song was previously played on Chesney's Sirius XM channel, No Shoes Radio, but was never released on any other platforms before now.

He continued: "We’ve been playing that song for several years now on No Shoes Radio, my Sirius XM channel, and over the years we’ve had a lot of requests that we make that available for people. And I’m not sure why I didn’t, but now we are. We are making ‘Da Ruba Girl’ available for download and on all streaming services starting tomorrow and I’m very excited about that."

All proceeds from the song will help other dogs, as the money will be given to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

"What I’m more excited about is that Ruby’s life gets to mean something. You know, she was a Pitbull, like I said, which meant that she lived with a certain amount of prejudice that came along with that. Ruby’s life is going to pay it forward, if you will, through this song, because all the proceeds are gonna go to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis," Chesney revealed. "I’m very proud of that, and I’m very happy that Ruby’s life is gonna get to mean something, and mean something for a whole lot of other dogs… She’ll be known all over the world as ‘Da Ruba Girl.'"

"Da Ruba Girl" is now available on all streaming platforms. In addition to the release of the song, Chesney also recently announced his "I Go Back" tour with Kelsea Ballerini, which will kick off in March.