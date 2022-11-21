Kenny Chesney announces 2023 'I Go Back Tour' with special guest Kelsea Ballerini

Kenny Chesney is going on tour in 2023.

The country singer behind hit songs like "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," "American Kids," "Get Along" and "When the Sun Goes Down" announced his 2023 "I Go Back Tour," which fans can buy tickets to starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The 21-stop tour starts on March 25 in State College, Pennsylvania, and will wrap on July 22 in Des Moines, Iowa.

This announcement comes after Chesney's "Here and Now Tour," where he played at a variety of stadiums across the country in the summer of 2022. His 2023 tour will look a bit different, with stops at different venues.

"When a year is as hot and alive as 2022 was, you don’t want to try to recapture that magic. Or maybe it’s me. I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head," Chesney said via his website.

"And that made me ask, ‘What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe? How can we reach those people who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much," Chesney continued.

"And that’s when it hit me: ‘I Go Back.’ That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let’s call the tour I Go Back – and do just that," the country singer said on his website.

Joining Chesney as his 2023 tour is the country singer behind "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," Kelsea Ballerini, who released her new album, "Subject to Change" in September 2022.

Kenny Chesney 2023 Tour Dates:

March 25, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania

March 30, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

April 1, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

April 6, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

April 8, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania

April 12, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

April 14, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, Jacksonville, Florida

April 16, Tortuga Music Festival, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

April 25, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

April 27, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

April 29, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

May 4, Vibrant Arena at The Mark, Moline, Illinois

May 6, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

May 9, The Alerus Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota

May 11, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

May 13, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

May 18, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana

May 20, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana

May 25, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, South Carolina

May 27, The Wharf, Orange Beach, Alabama

July 22, Hy-Vee Indy Race, Des Moines, Iowa