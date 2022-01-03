Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after paternity test confirms he fathered Maralee Nichols’ son

Tristan Thompson is entering 2022 as an official father of three.

The ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian – with whom he shares a daughter – was taken to court to prove paternity of a baby boy he allegedly fathered with a woman he met while he and Kardashian were an item.

The results are now in, and it turns out Thompson, 30, is indeed the father of fitness maven Maralee Nichols’ child.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote in a scribe shared to his Instagram Stories on Monday. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He went on to apologize to Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation" he says he "caused" the reality star.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."

He continues, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

He also has a son from another relationship.

Thompson and Kardashian split for good over the summer.