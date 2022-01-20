Kendall Jenner enjoys some snowy fun while wearing a bikini: 'Wim Hof said ice baths'

Kendall Jenner is taking advantage of her snowy surroundings.

The 26-year-old model has been enjoying a snowboarding trip and, in traditional Jenner-Kardashian fashion, posting about her adventures on social media.

In her latest post, shared online Thursday afternoon, the star showed off her toned figure in a barely-there bikini, leaving little to the imagination.

That wasn't all Jenner wore, however, as she also donned dark sunglasses and massive, knee-high furry boots.

While bikini photos aren't necessarily unique for the star, what made this one stand out was that while wearing the swimsuit, she played in the snow surrounding her, which, according to the photos, appeared to be at least ankle-high.

Jenner smiled as she romped around, as showcased by the trio of photos.

"Wim Hof said ice baths," she captioned the post, referencing the famed Dutch motivational speaker known for withstanding extremely cold temperatures.

Some of Jenner's sisters expressed their support in the comments of the post.

Kim Kardashian simply shared three flame emojis while their sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Yaaaassssss."

In separate comments, Khloe added, "My girl!!!!!" and "You better f--- it up!!!!!"

"OH MY LOOOORRRRRRDDTTT," wrote another follower.

Added yet another: "You’re so cool."

On Wednesday, the star gave fans a sneak peek at her winter trip, sharing a handful of photos and videos from her day on the slopes.

She captioned the post with a simple snowboarding emoji. Her post received an equal amount of love.

"So this is what it’s like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm," said a commenter, referencing the model's parent, Caitlyn Jenner.

"Wait I’m low key confused…when did you become professional at this Aha," said another.

"My favorite," gushed another. "Love you."