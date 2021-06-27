Khloé Kardashian’s family, ex Tristian Thompson celebrate her birthday online

Khloé Kardashian is receiving an abundance of love on her 37th birthday from family and close friends.

The reality TV star kicked off birthday celebrations with an Instagram Story of her daughter True Thompson, 3, offering her a homemade birthday card Sunday morning. "Happy birthday, mommy," True cheered in the brief clip Khloé shared.

Khloé went on to repost several Instagram Stories that were shared by her inner circle.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian!!! I love you," her sister Kim Kardashian West wrote in one story while Kourtney Kardashian shared dozens of photos and video clips from their daily life spin-off show "Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami."

Khloé’s younger sisters also made sure to wish her a happy birthday with their own touching posts.

"Happy birthday to my angel sister and second mommy @khloekardashian," Kendall Jenner wrote. Kylie Jenner opted for a slightly longer post that reads: "To my sunshine, my best friend, my sister! I’ll find you in every life! To know you is to love you. The most special @khloekardashian happy birthday!!!"

Khloé’s mother Kris Jenner flooded her own Instagram Story and main feed with throwback photos with the Good American apparel founder.

"You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving," Kris captioned her Instagram slideshow. "You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!!"

Aside from Khloé’s many Hollywood friends, even her recent ex Tristian Thompson sent out birthday well wishes.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you," he shared in an Instagram post. "Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."