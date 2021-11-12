Kendall Jenner shows skin in revealing cut-out dress at friend's wedding

Kendall Jenner stepped out on Thursday night in full glam and quite a revealing dress.

The 26-year-old shared sexy videos of herself wearing a cut-out black dress that accentuated her supermodel frame and bared most of her stomach and cleavage.

In the videos shared to her Instagram Story, Kylie Jenner's big sis posed in front of a mirror showing off her sexy look ahead of her attendance at her friend Lauren Perez's wedding to David Waltzer.

Jenner, as well as Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and another female friend were spotted making funny faces in the mirror as they gathered closely for the photo op.

One of the videos also shows Jenner zooming in on her and Baldwin's looks and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's lower abdomen is on full display. She paired the look with a simple diamond pave ring. Her long, brunette hair fell past her shoulders in waves.

Other behind-the-scenes moments from the nuptials were shared to Hadid's account. Hadid sported a glamorous hair updo and wore a form-fitting brown and blue printed dress.

Perez also shared some intimate moments from her special day. Jenner and Hadid can be seen trying to maintain the bride's gown as it was picked up in the air due to some wind at the venue.

Jenner is no stranger to turning heads with her bold fashion statements. On Friday, the model shared the latest cover she graces for Vogue Germany. In the spread, the model can be seen leaning against a car while in an elegant black-and-white dress while eating Nobu, a popular sushi restaurant frequented by Hollywood A-listers.

Back in August, Jenner also made headlines for showing off her toned bikini body while enjoying an Italian vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker.

The model and basketball star, 24, soaked up some sun together while yachting. Jenner wore a colorful printed two-piece bikini while Booker kept it simple with black swim trunks.