Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian dating rumors

Pete Davidson is apparently having some fun with the rumors he's romancing Kim Kardashian.

The "Saturday Night Live" star appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday where he appeared to joke about the speculation he and Kardashian are more than just friends.

Meyers kicked off his chat with Davidson, 27, by admitting he wanted to "address something."

"I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor. This is something you've been reading about a lot in the press," Meyers says to Davidson.

Clearly aware of the joke, Davidson responds, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

Davidson then quips, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out," referring to his upcoming role in "The Freak Brothers."

The comedian got the last laugh as Kardashian was not brought up directly at any moment during his chat with the late-night host.

The reality TV star, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" cast member, 27, were spotted on two separate dates in New York City earlier this month.

According to Page Six , the alleged couple was seen arriving separately at a private members' social club called Zero Bond. A restaurant source told the outlet they dined together.

The SKIMS founder and the comedian were also spotted dining together the night before on Davidson's native Staten Island.

TMZ reported the pair went to an Italian restaurant called Campania. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Davidson booked the rooftop for them.

The KKW Beauty founder and the "Suicide Squad" actor made headlines back in October when they starred in an "SNL" sketch together and kissed. They played Jasmine and Aladdin , respectively.

Their first public outing together since the "SNL" episode aired took place at Knott’s Scary Farm win Southern California. Kardashian and Davidson were joined by a group of friends and were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster together. A source told People magazine, they do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming, and Kim loves the attention," the source added. Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" after her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Kardashian and West announced their split in February after seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile, Davidson was last linked to "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. They reportedly split in August after five months of dating. The comic was also previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande in 2018.

