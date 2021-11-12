Expand / Collapse search
Published
Astroworld attendee argues Houston Police Department should be held accountable: LIVE UPDATES

Astroworld concertgoer Alex Boro argued the Houston Police Department should be held accountable for the mass casualty incident after he captured video footage of officers allegedly taking selfies during Travis Scott's performance with Drake.

Astroworld attendee argues Houston Police Department should be held accountable

EXCLUSIVE: Astroworld concertgoer Alex Boro argued the Houston Police Department should be held accountable for the mass casualty incident after he captured video footage of officers allegedly taking selfies during Travis Scott's performance with Drake.

"I was at the front at Astroworld," Boro explained in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"I took a video of the cops doing nothing after they supposedly reported it a mass casualty event."

The Houston Police Department said all videos taken at Astroworld and posted online would be "looked at and reviewed" during the investigation, the department's public information officer Kese Smith told Fox News Digital.

It's unclear if the officers in Boro's video were aware of the conditions.  A source close to Astroworld previously noted to Fox News Digital that videos of the concert showing police officers taking videos of the performance well after some first responders had been deployed seemingly suggest that even they were unaware of the severity of the situation during the concert.

