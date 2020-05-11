Khloé Kardashian faces backlash for teepeeing sister Kourtney's house amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Tone deaf'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Khloé Kardashian is in some hot water.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's older sister, revealed on her Instagram Story that her 10-year-old son, Mason, and Khloé had teepeed her home, according to Page Six.

"I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney, 41, said in the video. "This is what I come out to? This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover."

She added, "It's actually genius."

Mom Kris Jenner shared a similar video on her own Instagram Story.

Since then, Khloé, 35, has faced backlash for wasting toilet paper during a shortage caused by hoarding during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion," one Twitter user wrote.

"Khloe Kardashian wasted toilet paper like this last night when everyone can’t find toilet paper," another wrote. "I guess they don’t know what’s going on in the world."

A third wrote: "Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtneys house... during a pandemic..... while theres a toilet paper shortage Or isn't just me????"

"Every single Kardashian is srsly [sic] 'tone deaf,'" another added. "Kourtney just posted video of her yard covered in toilet paper because her son and Khloe TP’d it....at a time when people are desperate for tp during the pandemic... It’s wild how vastly different their reality is from the majority."

Reps for Kourtney declined to comment. Khloé's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.