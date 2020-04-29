Kendall Jenner gives NSFW response to trolls poking fun at her dating history

Kendall Jenner has something to say.

The 24-year-old model was recently spotted with NBA player Devin Booker, sparking rumors of romance, which fans pointed out was one of a handful of basketball pros Jenner has been linked to.

After photos of Jenner and Booker, 23, were shared on Twitter, a follower commented, sharing a video of three men playfully tossing a child between themselves.

The video was captioned "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner," referencing her past romances with Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

Another fan commented on the video, saying: "Maybe she passing them around."

After that comment, Jenner stepped in to defend herself.

"They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c--ch," she wrote on Twitter.

Many followers offered messages of support for Jenner in the comments.

"NOTHING LEFT TO SAY LIKE PERIOD," read a response.

"Okay Kendall," said another. "Let them know."

A third wrote: "You tell them."

Jenner and Simmons, 23, reportedly split in May 2019, while she and Griffin, 31, were linked in 2017.