Why Kendall Jenner keeps 'sacred' relationship with Ben Simmons private

While “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” audiences have seen bits and pieces of Kendall Jenner‘s life over the years, her relationship with 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is something she strives to keep out of the public eye.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” the 23-year-old model said in the June cover story of Vogue Australia. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Jenner, who was first linked to Simmons, 22, last spring, before confirming their romance on “Ellen” in February, also addressed how crucial privacy is in relationships.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” Jenner explained.

“Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she continued.

As for the future, it remains to be seen if Jenner will take a trip to the altar.

“Maybe,” Jenner said when asked about marriage. “Definitely not now, but maybe one day.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.