Kendall Jenner explains why she didn’t ‘fit in’ with her sisters growing up

Supermodel Kendall Jenner didn’t always feel as though she “fit in” with her famous sisters, she revealed this week.

The model in a recent interview with the British publication The Telegraph said she was once insecure about the way she looked, mainly when she would compare herself against her “curvier” sister Kylie Jenner and half-sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

KENDALL JENNER AND JFK’S GRANDSON? LATE PRESIDENT’S GRANDCHILD REPORTEDLY HAS A ‘CRUSH’ ON THE SUPERMODEL

“They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’” she recalled to The Telegraph.

“I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for part of my life,” she added.

The 23-year-old added in some ways she's still unlike her siblings, describing herself as the “nerd” of the family. But she noted she likes the fact she has a "different vibe to everyone.”

“I like to do different things. And that’s OK,” she said.

JUSTIN BIEBER POSTS KENDALL JENNER, COACHELLA THROWBACK PHOTO BEFORE FESTIVAL KICKS OFF

That said, “we’re a very female-heavy, work-driven family,” Jenner said of the family's shared traits. And maintaining “female relationships” is one of the most important parts of her life, she added.

"To have women around me now – whether it’s friends or family – it’s super important for me,” added Jenner.