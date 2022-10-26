Kenan Thompson will host 2022's People's Choice Awards

"Saturday Night Live" star and comedian Kenan Thompson is hosting the upcoming People's Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

In September, Thompson hosted the Emmy Awards, which aired on NBC and received nearly six million primetime viewers. The People's Choice Awards will air at the same time on NBC and E! Network while filming from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Dec. 6, according to Rolling Stone.

"I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," Thompson said in a statement after news of the announcement broke on social media "I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!"

Moreover, Thompson is up for a nomination in the category of Comedy TV Star due to his work on SNL. Thompson has worked on the comedy show since 2003 and is the longest-running crew member in the show's history.

"Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen," said Cassandra Tryon, a senior executive at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show," Tryon added.

Previously, Thompson has been nominated for six Emmy Awards and won one back in 2018 for his performance in the song "Come Back, Barack" on SNL.

The awards ceremony will be produced by Den of Thieves alongside executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. The public is allowed to vote on this year's nominees in various music, film, and television categories until Nov. 9.

