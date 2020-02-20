Kelly Ripa reveals why she gave up alcohol and it has nothing do with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa revealed she quit drinking alcohol around the same time Ryan Seacrest became her co-host on "Live" but the two are just a coincidence.

“I did a sober month — all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together — and I just never went back to it,” she told People magazine.

“Ryan likes to blame himself for me stopping drinking, he’s like, ‘I got here and you stopped drinking.’ It really was not that," she added. “It wasn’t even really a thought process. It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover."

The 49-year-old Emmy winner and the "American Idol" host became show partners in 2017.

Ripa further explained her decision was not because alcohol was a problem.

“Not that I was a heavy drinker — I wasn’t someone who got drunk — but even like two glasses of wine at a girl’s night out dinner; I would feel it the next morning," she explained.

Her sobriety has actually been easier to maintain compared to when she quit smoking 25 years ago.

“Quitting smoking I really had to think about,” Ripa recalled. “I was like: ‘Smoking leads to cancer and it will kill you.’ It was a thing I had to tell myself. And I was like, ‘It gives you wrinkles.’ And that was the thing that was really terrifying.”

“But you don’t want to die early, needlessly, over cigarettes,” she continued. “Over something you don’t even like that much anyway. But drinking was very easy. I didn’t really think about it at all."