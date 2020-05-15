Kelly Ripa responds to criticisms of her appearance during at-home tapings: ‘Certain things don’t matter anymore’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Folks are apparently tearing into Kelly Ripa’s appearance on “Live with Kelly Ryan,” and at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, she just doesn’t care anymore.

The 49-year-old responded during Friday's show to some remarks from viewers on social media who said she was glistening more than usual and looked a little shiny despite the fact she has been doing her own makeup for the at-home tapings.

"I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” Ripa fired back (via People). “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, relayed to the mother of three that “once in a while” viewers describe the pair as looking “shiny in our DIY show process,” eliciting quite the response from Ripa, who said the audience should be “lucky” they even got dressed for the at-home airings.

"First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance: How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she said. “It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.'"

"It’s a disaster!" Seacrest concurred.

In fact, Ripa is so over the self-glam process that she’s "this close to just pulling the laptop into the bed."

But rest assured Ripa is "not going to do that because I keep telling myself, 'You’re a professional and this is still a TV show and the days matter,'" she said. "It’s my mantra."

Last week, Ripa explained on the program that her 22-year-old son, Michael Consuelos, has been helping out while she films the show from home.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” Ripa said (via Us Weekly). “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.'”

Ripa has also admitted over the course of their at-home productions that she’s used her daughter Lola’s self-tanner and that she's also been wearing Lola's clothes.