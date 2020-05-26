Kelly Ripa insists 'All My Children' role changed the 'whole trajectory' of her life

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa was just 20 years old when she landed the role of Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera "All My Children" — and it changed her life forever.

Because of the role, Ripa, 49, made a name for herself in the industry and also met her husband, Mark Consuelos, on the set of the iconic daytime series.

Ripa reflected on playing Hayley as she and Consuelos partook in Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series with other "All My Children" cast members to raise awareness for coronavirus relief.

"Well, you know, it's so funny. Her original name was Hayley Wells and then they said, 'The character sounds too much like Hayley Mills so we're changing her name to Hayley Vaughan,'" Ripa remembered. "I was like, 'I don't know who anybody is you just mentioned, so I'll go with it.'"

"I wasn't like everybody else on this panel — everybody else had jobs and careers and they were professional actors," she described. "I truly moved to New York and I was working at the Toy Fair and I auditioned sort of on a whim. I was originally dropping off other people's headshots, because [that was] my side hustle."

Ripa said because she was just beginning in her career, she went through "like six callbacks and two screen tests."

"I wound up getting the job. But it was really — I mean, talk about happy accidents. It really was a happy accident. It changed my life. It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life," the Emmy winner insisted.

Consuelos, also 49, said he was in a similar spot in his acting career when he was cast as Mateo Santos.

"What drew me to the role was that I had never worked as an actor before, so that was very exciting, to get a job," he explained. "It was one of my first auditions. Similarly, I had to re-screen test a few times as well."