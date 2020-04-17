Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos say ‘comfort’ and ‘experimentation' is key to their healthy sex life: ‘We have fun’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for nearly 24 years -- and their relationship is still spicy.

On Friday, the couple appeared on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show "Quarantined with Bruce," where they got candid with fellow guest Andy Cohen and host Bruce Bozzi.

After Cohen, who is currently recovering from coronavirus and has been self-isolating, mentioned that this is the "longest" he's gone without sex "since college," Ripa and Conseulos, both 49, offered details about how they keep their sex life healthy.

"I think we found each other at the right time in our lives,” Ripa shared.

“We were really young, not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life, but we were really like, pliable, right? Like we were pliable to each other," she continued. "We really, like, learned -- we learned each other well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun like we have fun."

Added Consuelos: "You check off all the boxes for me."

The pair also shared that the longest they went without sex was when Conseulos was in Australia for seven months. However, he noted that Ripa came to visit him in the middle of his trip.

Back in February, Ripa revealed that she and Consuelos -- who she shares three children with, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 -- already have a plan for their upcoming days as empty nesters.

“We’re going to be totally naked," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host told People magazine at the time of what will happen once Joaquin, the only child left at home, moves out of the house.

She added: "At all times. We are going to change the locks. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes.'"

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot on May 1, 1996.