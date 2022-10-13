Kelly Ripa jokes Mark Consuelos is getting 'attention on the street' amid criticism of her new book

Kelly Ripa joked that husband Mark Consuelos was getting "attention on the street" during her show Thursday.

Ripa just released her new book, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," which landed her on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Despite the success, the memoir has received criticism over Ripa's portrayal of her working relationship with Regis Philbin.

"Boy, are you getting attention on the street. That's all I know," Ripa joked at the start of "Live! with Kelly and Ryan."

"Am I really?" Consuelos responded.

"I've been noticing that. A lot of attention on the street."

Conseulos quickly changed the subject.

"Before we start, I have to congratulate you. New York Times bestselling author two weeks in a row," he said as the audience applauded.

The former "All My Children" star also shared her thoughts on Instagram.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would be possible," she wrote. "Thank you for loving Live Wire! You are the wind beneath my long winded ness! Thank you! Yes, YOU!"

Ripa revealed her rocky behind-the-scenes professional relationship with Philbin in the book. Philbin died in 2020 of a heart attack.

The television actress wrote that she was not given the same benefits as the men she was surrounded by and claimed she had to "earn" her place at the television show. Ripa hosted the show alongside Philbin from 2001 until he retired in 2011.

"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful," she told People magazine about working with Philbin. "But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with."

Ripa also told People that her agent warned her not to bring an entourage to the show. She says when she arrived with two people for hair and makeup, Philbin told Executive Producer Michael Gelman, "Uh-oh, Gelman, it's got an entourage." Ripa says his comment made her feel "horrible."

The book has been met with criticism. Kathie Lee Gifford, another of Philbin's former co-hosts, noted she believes in "freedom of expression," but will not be reading Ripa's book.

"I’m a big believer in freedom of expression. I don’t believe we’re supposed to cancel anybody. She has the right to tell her story as she remembers it," Gifford exclusively told Fox News Digital.

" My experience with Regis was one of the greatest experiences of my entire life. I worked with him for 15 years. We never had one unkind word between us."

Kelly's husband Mark has been subbing for Ryan Seacrest this week. Seacrest revealed he has COVID-19 for the first time.

"I don't know how I avoided it for so long, but, unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, and I'm currently in quarantine," Seacrest shared with his followers on Instagram.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery."