Kelly Ripa slams troll who criticized husband Mark Consuelos' work out habits

Kelly Ripa wasn’t afraid to take down an online troll who criticized her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, for working out too much.

Ripa on Tuesday took to Instagram with a steamy photo of Consuelos, 48, in the ocean on a recent vacation.

“An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation,” she captioned the image.

Many of the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host’s followers were quick to gush over the image. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna commented with a, “Thank you, Kelly,” while comic book creator Rob Liefeld said “[His] screen melted!" However, at least one person wasn’t as kind.

“He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” one user wrote, according to Us Weekly.

The former “All My Children” star was quick to clap back, however.

“He’s on vacation WITH us,” she wrote, per the publication. “He’s a multitasker.”

Others also came to Ripa’s defense.

“Why do you have to be mean when you really don’t know what or when they see each other? If you don't have something nice to say, don’t say anything!” wrote one person in response.

“What an ignorant comment,” said another.

“He's on vacation with his wife and kids. He's a good guy who loves his wife and kids. Watch them together, it shows. In the entertainment business, good marriages are elusive, Mark and Kelly have a strong marriage, stop making problems,” suggested a third.

Consuelos, who stars in the hit CW show “Riverdale,” has equally gushed over his wife, 48, in the past.

In May, for instance, the actor was vocal about his appreciation — and powerful attraction — to his "sexy" wife on their 23rd wedding anniversary. He celebrated the milestone by posting a photo of Ripa lounging on a beach donning a white string bikini with a swimsuit cover draped around her neck.

"My view for the past 23 years," Consuelos captioned the post at the time, in part.

