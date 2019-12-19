Kelly Ripa gushes over daughter Lola's singing voice: 'You are gifted'

Proud mama!

Kelly Ripa couldn't help but fawn over her daughter Lola's singing voice Wednesday on social media.

The 18-year-old New York University college student posted two videos of her singing a rendition of Labrinth’s “Jealous" which showed off her impressive pipes.

“You are gifted,” the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" cohost, 49, commented on the post.

Lola's dad, Mark Consuelos, showed his love with a row of heart emojis and Lola’s 16-year-old brother, Joaquin wrote, “Wow!!! The best voice I’ve ever heard.”

She replied, “Thank you Quino.”

Ripa just revealed the family's 2019 Christmas card.

The photo collage shows Ripa and her loved ones striking their best family poses -- both serious and cheeky -- while the TV personality orchestrates the whole charade; some images show Ripa setting the camera timer and barely making it back to pose in time for the shutter to capture the family moment.

"With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)," she wrote.

Ripa and Lola have a playful relationship on social media. Over the summer, the Emmy-winner teased the college freshman calling her my “favorite daughter.” Ripa and Consuelos also share a 22-year-old son Michael.

Lola responded with, “And you are my favorite mom."

In the spring, it was Lola's prom and Ripa revealed she was only approved to post two photos from the event after hours of debating over which ones. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” she wrote at the time.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.