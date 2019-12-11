Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kelly Ripa
Published
Last Update 24 mins ago

Kelly Ripa reveals 2019 family Christmas card

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Kelly Ripa reveals embarrassing NSFW moment with Andy Cohen in warning to fansVideo

Kelly Ripa reveals embarrassing NSFW moment with Andy Cohen in warning to fans

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' host Kelly Ripa revealed on Wednesday her most embarrassing NSFW FaceTime call to 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen. The tale was meant as a cautionary one, warning viewers to text before attempting to video call a friend. Ripa said she gave Cohen, and inadvertently a group of J. Crew associates, an unexpected peep show when she answered the FaceTime call completely naked.

Just one week after unveiling the family’s Christmas tree, dubbed “The Lady,” Kelly Ripa is back again -- this time to reveal the Consuelos family holiday card.

On Wednesday, Ripa, 49, shared the images on Instagram.

The photo collage shows Ripa and her loved ones striking their best family poses -- both serious and cheeky -- while the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host orchestrates the whole charade; some images show Ripa setting the camera timer and barely making it back to pose in time for the shutter to capture the family moment.

KELLY RIPA IS 'REGRETFUL' SHE AND MARK CONSUELOS DID NOT HAVE A 4TH KID

"With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured)," she wrote.

Wrapping up what can only be described as an eventful 2019, the Consuelos family saw the venerable television hostess and her family on multiple coasts, most notably when the family jetted to Europe for vacation shortly after their daughter Lola, 18, graduated from high school. She later joined her older brother, Michael, 22, at New York University.

Other details in the adorable holiday card read include that the family is “tipping into 2020,” with Ripa and Consuelos’ youngest child, 16-year-old Joaquin Antonio, donning a dapper royal blue velvet suit jacket, easily standing out from the rest of the pack – which opted for the traditional black-and-white look.

KELLY RIPA TEASES SHE'D NEED A 'PLASTIC SURGEON' TO MATCH HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS' TONED PHYSIQUE

Last month, Ripa had her bachelorette party after more two decades of marriage to her “Riverdale” star husband, 48, whom she eloped with in 1996.

Abiding by the five “official rules” of a Las Vegas bachelorette party, the ladies of “Live” sought to check out the city with cocktails, do something erotic, do something tasty, dance and get surprised by a stripper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa said to fellow co-host Ryan Seacrest at the time: “No actual strippers were hurt in the making of that piece."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.