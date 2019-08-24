Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'crying' over daughter starting college

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are adjusting to their new home life as their 18-year-old daughter Lola heads off the college.

The morning show host, 48, and the "Riverdale" star, also 48, confessed they're having a hard time letting go.

“#tbt 2001 from your christening to college,” Ripa captioned an Instagram post on Thursday. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing.”

The couple, who married in 1996, celebrated quite a few milestones as a family this year.

In June, Lola graduated high school, attended prom, and turned 18.

“18 years ago I came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos,” Ripa posted in June. “Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face.”

“Happy 18th LGC. You were the best Father’s Day gift ever. Fly high and remember to keep your heels down," Consuelos wrote.

The pair are also parents to Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Lola is heading to NYU in the fall, the same college her older brother attends.