'RHOC' star Kelly Dodd reacts to Heather Dubrow rejoining cast after shakeups

Kelly Dodd confirmed her departure from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" on Wednesday as the reality TV series undergoes cast shakeups.

Also not returning to the franchise are cast members Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas. Meanwhile, Bravo confirmed to Fox News that former "RHOC" star Heather Dubrow would be rejoining the cast for Season 16.

Dodd told Fox News on Wednesday she wishes Dubrow "success" despite there being friction between two of them from past seasons.

"Good for her!! I wish her and the show nothing but success…" Dodd said.

Dubrow left the franchise in 2017 after five seasons. So far, she will be working with fellow "RHOC" stars Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dodd said on social media, "The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future."

Windham-Burke, who joined "RHOC" in Season 14, told People magazine , "I'm incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show - the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV."

She added how proud she is to have come out on the Bravo show and become "the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history."

And Vargas penned a long tribute on Instagram , "I would like to thank NBCUniversal and Evolution Media as well as all of the producers, film crew, staff & my manager @sirdavidweintraub for the opportunity to participate in season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Meanwhile, Dubrow talked about her return on her podcast, "Heather Dubrow’s World."

"Honestly, a year ago or two years ago, I might’ve said no ‘… Timing is a big deal, but at the time that I left, the culture of the show had changed a bit since when I joined the show," she said. "I think we could agree on that. I wasn’t happy, and I think it was a good mutual decision that maybe my time on the show was done."

Dubrow added, "Now, things are a little bit different, right? My family’s in a different place, my kids are a little bit older, the [coronavirus] pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. Then I started thinking about, ‘OK, how many times do you get to go back and try something again?’"