'Real Housewives of Orange County' losing major cast members

Season 16 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is going to look very different.

The reality TV series is losing cast members Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas but former "RHOC" star Heather Dubrow will be returning, Fox News can confirm.

Dubrow left the franchise in 2017 after five seasons.

Also returning to the series are current housewives Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH ASKS JUDGE TO TOSS TELEMARKETING SCHEME CASE

Windham-Burke joined "RHOC" for Season 14 and told People magazine, "I'm incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show - the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV."

She added how proud she is to have come out on the Bravo show and become "the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE TALKS STATUS OF HER OPEN MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND SEAN

Dodd confirmed on Twitter, "The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future."

As did Vargas. She penned a long tribute on Instagram, "I would like to thank NBCUniversal and Evolution Media as well as all of the producers, film crew, staff & my manager @sirdavidweintraub for the opportunity to participate in season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life. I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Dubrow teased her comeback on social media.

"IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ??? Today @bravoandy is my special guest on "Heather Dubrow’s World" Podcast!" she wrote.