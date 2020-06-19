Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox and 32 others among the 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon, and Courteney Cox are among the 35 honorees in 2021 that The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 2021 candidates selected by the Hollywood Chamber’s board of directors are being honored in the categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio.

The entertainment professionals will each have a ceremony in 2021 to unveil their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony date has yet to be announced.

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting held this month with the final approval coming down from the Hollywood Chamber’s board of directors. Ellen K, radio personality and the chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the new honorees alongside Rana Ghadban, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!" Ellen K said on Facebook via Variety.

Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, and Naomi Watts are getting their first star in the category of Motion Pictures. Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal are getting their second in the category.

Cannon, Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater are receiving a star for the category of Television.

Clarkson, The Chi-Lites, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, and Trisha Yearwood will be honored with a star in the category of Recording. Charlie Parker is also being honored in the category posthumous.

Sarah Brightman will get a star in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance alongside the posthumous honorees Luciano Pavarotti and August Wilson.

Big Boy is the sole honoree in the category of Radio.