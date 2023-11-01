Kelly Clarkson ripped her pants while filming 'Since You've Been Gone' music video: ‘I was commando’

Kelly Clarkson is getting real.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the Halloween episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson sat down with "Real Housewife of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards, who was dressed in a cat costume. When Richards said she was nervous that her tight jumpsuit might rip, Clarkson shared, "that happened to me on a music video."

"The director was like, ‘Can you go down?’ I was in really tight leather pants in the ‘Since You’ve Been Gone' video, and he was like, ‘Go down and pop back up,’ and I was like, ‘Okay cool,’" she told Richards. "I went down, and just ‘Whoop!’ And I was commando. The drummer, I was like ‘Oh s--- that’s a lot of moon, man, I'm sorry."

Richards got a kick out of the story, asking for proof, joking "Do we have this on tape?" The song was featured on Clarkson's second album, "Breakaway," which was released in 2004.

KELLY CLARKSON JOKES TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE HAVE 'TAKEN OVER' NFL: 'IT'S LIKE YOU'RE WATCHING HOUSEWIVES'

Clarkson transformed into a vampire, wearing a fitted long-sleeved black dress with a matching choker. To complete the look, the former "The Voice" judge wore fangs and dark eye makeup, which featured drops of red makeup, or "blood," dripping from her eyes.

Later in the show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer explained she and her band are dressed as "different versions of vampires," sharing that she is dressed as "Rock and Roll Vampire."

"We should all go out after this, just to freak people out," Clarkson joked.

She further embraced the vampire theme, singing a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's song "Vampire" in a segment of her show called Kellyoke. She's previously sung covers of songs originally sung by Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Madonna and Coldplay.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The fifth season of Clarkson's talk show premiered earlier in October 2023, with a new set in a new location. Prior to the start of the season, Clarkson announced that the new season would be moving from Los Angeles to New York, to film in the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Clarkson told USA Today in October that she had made the decision to make the big move after she started to feel like she "couldn't be in LA" anymore and that she "needed a fresh start." While she felt that the move was necessary, New York wasn't her first choice when it comes to where she wanted to live full-time.

"I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York,'" she told the outlet. "At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! . . . I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’"

One of the reasons Clarkson felt the need for a fresh start was her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The two got married in 2013 and were together until 2020, when Blackstock filed for divorce.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" . . . Full disclosure: I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Clarkson shared with the outlet. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'Bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.’"