Kelly Clarkson joins Vegas street musician in surprise performance ahead of iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kelly Clarkson had a little pre-show fun on the streets of Las Vegas before her iHeartRadio Music Festival performance.

On Saturday, Clarkson shared a video to her social media showing her surprising a woman singing on the Strip after she was asked to join in on her performance of Tina Turner’s "What’s Love Got to Do with It?"

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson wrote.

The 41-year-old sings along to the karaoke track and the woman is impressed, even more so once she recognizes who’s singing.

The woman gives Clarkson a huge hug and exclaims "Are you f—king kidding me?"

Clarkson concluded her post complimenting the woman, writing, "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas."

The Grammy-winner was part of the line up on the second day of the festival, which included other stars like Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Lenny Kravitz and The Foo Fighters.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer also recently wrapped a brief residency at Planet Hollywood last month, which featured songs from her album "Chemistry."

"Chemistry" features songs about her complicated divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The couple filed for divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in 2022, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their children, River and Remington, and paying their father $45,000 a month in child support.

One of the songs from the album, which Clarkson performed during the iHeartRadio Music Fesitval this weekend, titled "Mine," features lyrics calling out her ex.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine," the song goes.