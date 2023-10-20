Kelly Clarkson jokes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have 'taken over' NFL: 'It's like you're watching Housewives'

Kelly Clarkson is not amused with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance interfering with the NFL.

While interviewing comedian Bowen Yang on Friday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the host and her guest discussed the recent "Saturday Night Live" episode, which poked fun at the coverage of Swift and Kelce's budding relationship. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer admitted the sketch was "hilarious," but she's not a fan of what's happening in real life.

"It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now," she said. "It’s like you’re watching ‘Housewives’ while you’re watching."

The former "Voice" coach explained that since Swift began attending the games to watch Kelce play, the NFL commentators are spending a majority of their time "just talking about gossip things," while she is left wondering, "What about the play?," before jokingly adding, "They're taking over!"

In the sketch, "SNL" cast members Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker and Molly Kearney parodied the "Fox NFL Sunday" panel, with the group of comedians attempting to discuss a Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets game without mentioning Swift — a task which proved to be easier said than done.

Thompson, as host Curt Menefee, struggled to keep the rest of the panel on track as they began to debate him on whether Swift and Kelce are a couple or just friends, and as they started to sing one of Swift's songs. After multiple attempts to keep the men on topic, Thompson went to commercial, saying, "When we get back, we’re going to speak to someone who actually wants to talk football," after which Kelce made a surprise appearance.

"It was so wild. We didn’t expect them to come. I round the corner, they’re at the page desk and … I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s two of the tallest people I’ve ever seen. Who are they?'" Yang explained of seeing Kelce and Swift on the "SNL" set. "And then I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, wow, it’s them! OK, they’re here,’ and it was wild."

Swift also made a surprise appearance when she introduced the episode's musical guest, Ice Spice, with whom she collaborated on her song "Karma."

Clarkson and Yang went on to discuss Swift's success with her Eras Tour, with Clarkson calling Swift's decision to turn the concert into a movie "a clever idea," since it allows those who weren't able to make it to any of the live shows, such as herself, an opportunity to experience the show differently. "There's so much nostalgia happening for people that have been fans for so long," she added.

Clarkson was amazed at how many people are so invested in the movie, joking that "randos are making bracelets and passing them out" and saying that Swift has "such an incredible street team."

"It [the movie] was everywhere. I literally ate at a restaurant here, downstairs, and we were leaving, Caitlyn, who was serving us, was, like, ‘Hey, I made these bracelets,’ and she said something and for the debut or something," Clarkson said. "I just went along with it. I was like, ‘thank you, that was so nice,’ and then I walked off, and we were like, ‘What are they talking about?'"

She went on to admit it's not surprising the movie "busted all these stats and records," noting that "it's Taylor."

According to Forbes, the Eras Tour has grossed $780 million so far, with the movie taking in $92.8 million in its debut weekend.