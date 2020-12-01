Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock seeks $436G in spousal and child support in divorce: reports

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly seeking a hefty amount of spousal and child support in their divorce.

The talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences” after nearly seven years of marriage. They share daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

Clarkson, 38, recently was awarded primary custody of their two kids. People magazine reported that Blackstock, a talent manager, plans to live in Montana while she continues to work and live in Los Angeles.

One of the latest court filings shows that Blackstock is now seeking $436,000 in monthly support from the singer. TMZ, citing court docs, reports that $301,000 of the total Blackstock is asking for would be for spousal support, while the remaining $135,000 would cover child support.

Blackstock, 43, is also asking for $2 million to cover attorneys' fees, multiple outlets report.

The six-figure monthly request reportedly comes amid heightened contention between the exes. The court presiding over the divorce case recently ruled that the "level of conflict between the parents has increased." Documents specifically claimed Clarkson and her estranged ex are dealing with co-parenting problems stemming from "issues of trust," People magazine reported Monday.

Following Clarkson's win of primary custody, Blackstock can visit their son and daughter in Los Angeles and he also will be allowed to video chat with them every day. Blackstock will be able to spend Dec. 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. with the kids. Meanwhile, Clarkson will reunite with them Christmas afternoon through the end of New Year's.

Blackstock also has two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

During a recent episode of her talk show, the Grammy winner seemingly hinted at the reason for her split from Blackstock.

“Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself," she told her audience.

She continued: “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"

Back in October, Clarkson revealed her children are receiving therapy as a means to cope with the divorce. She said it was a way to protect their "little hearts."

"We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists cause we want to do it right," said “The Voice” coach.

"I definitely want to do it right," Clarkson added. "Everyone's sad and it’s OK to be sad."

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People reported. The star was on hand to sing a duet of “What Hurts the Most” with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.