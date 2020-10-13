Kelly Clarkson reveals her kids are receiving therapy amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock have introduced therapy to their children as a way to cope with their divorce.

Clarkson, 38, and Blackstock, 43, share two children, River, 6, and Remington, 4. In June, the “Stronger” singer filed for divorce after 7 years of marriage.

Clarkson recently opened up about getting the children therapy to protect their “little hearts.”

"It’s just one day when you’re like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too,'" she told Extra.

KELLY CLARKSON 'DIDN’T SEE’ DIVORCE COMING

“The Voice” coach continued: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right."

"I definitely want to do it right," Clarkson added. "Everyone's sad and it’s OK to be sad."

The talk show host has also been leaning on loved ones during her divorce.

KELLY CLARKSON EXPLAINS WHY SHE CAN’T BE ‘TRULY OPEN’ ABOUT 'CERTAIN ASPECTS' OF HER DIVORCE

"I have a great family and friends that are there for me,” the talk show host told the outlet. “It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore."

When Clarkson returned to the studio of her talk show in September, she revealed that she’ll be mindful about what she says publicly regarding her divorce so that it doesn’t affect their kids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she told her virtual audience. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

Blackstock also has two children -- Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13 -- from a previous marriage.