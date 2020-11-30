Kelly Clarkson awarded primary custody of her children amid ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been given primary custody over her and Brandon Blackstock’s children amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences” after roughly seven years of marriage. They share daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

According to People, the singer and talk show host has been given primary custody over the kids in an effort to provide stability in the children’s lives. Blackstock, a talent manager, plans to live in Montana while she continues to work and live in Los Angeles.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the court ruled that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

As a result, Blackstock will be allowed to visit the children in Los Angeles as well as video chat with them every day at a previously agreed upon time. In addition, the kids will spend their Thanksgiving break with their father and Dec. 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. as well. Meanwhile, she’ll get them that afternoon through the end of the New Year’s holiday.

People notes that they will share joint physical and legal custody, but she will remain the primary physical custody holder in Los Angeles.

Clarkson recently opened up about getting the children therapy to protect their “little hearts.”

"It’s just one day when you’re like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too,'" she told Extra.

“The Voice” coach continued: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right."

"I definitely want to do it right," Clarkson added. "Everyone's sad and it’s OK to be sad."

During a recent episode of her talk show, the Grammy winner seemingly hinted at the reason for her split from Blackstock.

“Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself," she told her audience.

She continued: “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with," Clarkson explained. "You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"