Kelly Clarkson explains why she can’t be ‘truly open’ about 'certain aspects' of her divorce

According to Kelly Clarkson, she's "very open" about her life, but there is one topic fans won't ever know too much about: her divorce.

The 38-year-old star, who filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, explained to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Friday the reason behind her decision.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she said.

The couple was together for nearly seven years and share two young children: a daughter, River, 6, and a son, Remington, 4. Blackstock also has two children from a previous relationship.

Clarkson continued: "I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via ['The Kelly Clarkson Show'], and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

“But my children and his older children -- there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss,’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” she added. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

In June, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer and talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, according to court documents first obtained by The Blast.

Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” as a cause for the divorce. Meanwhile, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is also reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

The divorce has yet to be finalized.