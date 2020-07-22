Kelly Clarkson thanks fans for support amid 'challenging, overwhelming' year: 'Keeping hope alive'

It's been a rough year for Kelly Clarkson, but her fans have helped her through it, and for that, she's grateful.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and just over a month after news broke that Clarkson had filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, the "Breakaway" singer, 38, is thanking her fans for helping her to carry on.

Her message to her fans came in the form of a tweet on Tuesday.

"Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer," she said. "This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U."

She finished the tweet with a smiley face emoji.

Blackstock, 43, serves as an executive producer on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which earned the musician a Daytime Emmy for her hosting duties. Blackstock also works as his estranged wife's manager.

The two were together for nearly seven years and share two children together: River, 5, and Remington, 4.

Since the news of the split, various reports about the two have bubbled up, including one in which a source claimed the marriage hadn't "been working for a while."

"Kelly and Brandon work together nonstop and that became a contention in their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight last month.

The insider claimed that Clarkson has always wanted more children, while her husband does not.

However, another report from E! News claims that the "Stronger" singer's inner circle was "shocked" by the news.

"It came out of nowhere," one source said. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

Another source added that the Clarkson and Blackstock were "very loving toward one another" while on set.

A third report claims that their marital issues were "exacerbated" while in quarantine.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children amid their divorce.

In her petition, Clarkson asked for the couple's prenuptial agreement to be honored as well as the court to deny any request for spousal support. Decisions on both requests have yet to be made.

