Kelly Clarkson's husband responds to her divorce petition, seeks joint custody of kids: report

Kelly Clarkson's husband Brandon Blackstock responded to her divorce petition with similar requests pertaining to their two children, according to a new report.

The “Stronger” singer, 38, and Blackstock, 43, share two children: River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. He also has two children from a previous relationship.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children amid their divorce.

In her petition, Clarkson asked for the couple's prenuptial agreement to be honored as well as the court to deny any request for spousal support. Decisions on both requests have yet to be made.

“The Voice” judge and her estranged husband shocked family, friends and fans when they split in June.

Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” as a cause for the divorce. It has yet to be finalized.

The “Breakaway” singer and Blackstock got married in 2013.