Kelly Clarkson discusses dating 'red flags' amid divorce: 'I'll be single forever'

Kelly Clarkson joked she'd be "single forever" while discussing dating "red flags" with Andy Cohen on her talk show.

Clarkson revealed she has trouble noticing the "red flags" early on in the dating process.

"I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day,'" Clarkson said.

"We should hang out so that rubs off [on me]," Clarkson told Cohen after he revealed he tends to "cut and run" when red flags pop up on dates.

While Cohen enjoys getting cocktails on dates, Clarkson admitted she might be more of a coffee date person.

"I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet," she joked. "I’ll be single forever."

Cohen and Clarkson's discussion about dating comes amid her ongoing divorce. The musician , 39, filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 44, in June 2020.

The two share daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

"The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time," a source previously told Us Weekly . "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. The two met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. Clarkson was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

On top of the divorce, Clarkson and Blackstock have been locked in a separate court battle over money. "The Voice" judge's management company, Starstruck Management Group, sued her over unpaid commissions . Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, runs Starstruck.

The filing stated that Clarkson had not paid a year's worth of full commission for her work on "The Voice" and her hit talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Clarkson countersued and accused Blackstock, and the management company, of defrauding her by charging her excessive fees.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.