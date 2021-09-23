Kelly Clarkson cancels an ex in new Christmas tune 'Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)'

It's Christmas in September for Kelly Clarkson.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old pop star dropped a holiday-themed track called "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

The sassy track features Clarkson icing an ex as she insists her holiday will be different this year – more positive and without the gloom hanging over her in past years.

"I’ll be hanging every light I find in this house / Playin’ Christmas music so loud," she sings in the chorus. "This year Christmas won’t be quite so blue / And I’m gonna shout too much and dance in the snow / Drink just enough to let us go."

The singer adds: "Christmas isn’t canceled, just you."

The song also contains other stinging lines about her ex ruining "all my favorite things" and "kissing goodbye to what might have been," as well as empowering messages such as, "turns out I don't need a thing underneath my tree."

The single will also be featured on her upcoming album "When Christmas Comes Around…" which is due for release Oct. 15.

Also already released are a handful of bonus tracks like "Under The Mistletoe," a collaboration with Brett Eldredge, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Christmas Eve."

Stars like Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton will also be featured on the record, as will classic tunes like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Santa Baby" and "Last Christmas."

"When Christmas Comes Around…" will be Clarkson's second holiday album after 2013's "Wrapped in Red."

Alongside her fellow "Voice" coach John Legend, the "American Idol" alum caused a stir back in 2019 when they released a duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with updated lyrics to reflect a more consensual encounter between the duet partners with lines like "You're body, your choice," and the like.