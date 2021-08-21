Kelly Clarkson says she's living her best life as she attends Blake Shelton concert amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been living her best life since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 39-year-old musician attended a Blake Shelton concert Friday night with friends and shared her experience online.

"Get it @blakeshelton we are LIVIN’ OUR BEST LIVES!!! THANK YOU," Clarkson captioned a selfie of herself and her friends along with three red heart emojis.

Clarkson also praised Shelton's setlist in another post.

"@blakeshelton is KILLIN’ IT tonight in Denver!!! I’ll give him this #PrinceOfCountry," the musician captioned a photo of the stage.

KELLY CLARKSON'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK WAS ‘EXTREMELY JEALOUS’ OF SINGER'S SUCCESS: REPORT

The musician , filed for divorce from Blackstock, 44, in June of 2020.

He was allegedly "extremely jealous" of the former "American Idol" winner's success, according to a new report.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time," a source told US Weekly in a report published Wednesday. "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

Now, Clarkson "can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed," the insider told the outlet. "Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP