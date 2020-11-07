Kelly Clarkson hits back at father-in-law in court battle amid divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is in a legal battle with her father-in-law while she's simultaneously divorcing her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson's longtime management company, Starstruck Management Group, filed a lawsuit against "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host in September. The company is owned by Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock.

The lawsuit accuses the singer of failing to pay over $1.4 million in unpaid commissions from her gigs on her talk show and "The Voice."

Clarkson filed a petition to the lawsuit in September, People magazine now reports, in which the television personality accuses Starstruck of violating the California Labor Code.

Clarkson accuses the company of "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" without obtaining a talent agency license first, the report states. She also argues that the company did not follow the Talent Agencies Act with examples of failing to submit a written application for a license and failure to write a formal talent agency agreement with her.

She's now claiming that the 15% commission agreement she had with Starstuck should be "declared void and unenforceable." Clarkson has reportedly paid the firm $1.9 million so far this year. The company alleges that Clarkson will ultimately owe "at least $5.4 million" by the end of 2020, according to Variety.

Starstruck's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but said in a statement to People that Clarkson's filing "conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times."

The statement continues: "While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."

In Clarkson's petition, she accuses her ex-husband and his father of acting as unlicensed talent agents, People reports. She also claims the company has demanded "unconscionable fees and compensation" for "illegal services" and claims it gave her false information about engagements.

The singer also argues that Starstruck "failed to deposite a $50,000 surety bond with the Labor Commissioner," according to the report. Ultimately, Clarkson says she should be returned the money she previously paid Starstruck.

Clarkson has been with Starstruck for 13 years. A rep for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, on June 4.

The couple were together for nearly seven years and share two young children, daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.