Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman gush about each other for their 14th wedding anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shared cute photos of each other on Instagram to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Urban, 52, posted a blurry photo of him and Kidman, 53, laughing while they jumped in the air at the beach.

"Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!" the singer captioned the post. "14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS HER LOVING NICKNAME FOR HUSBAND KEITH URBAN

Kidman’s “Big Little Lies” costar Reese Witherspoon commented, “Lovebirds!” underneath the picture Urban shared.

The Australian actress also shared a sweet message to the “Making Memories of Us” singer.

Kidman posted a picture, taken from behind, of Urban putting his arm around her while she leaned into him. “Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary," she wrote.

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS MOMENT SHE FELL IN LOVE WITH KEITH URBAN: 'I WAS A GONER'

Urban and Kidman got married in 2006. They share two children: Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman is also mother to Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, with actor Tom Cruise.

In April, the country singer gushed about his marriage during an interview for Apple Music’s “Beats 1” radio. “I definitely married up,” he told the host Zane Lowe.

KEITH URBAN SAYS HE, NICOLE KIDMAN, THEIR KIDS ARE STAYING 'CREATIVE' IN CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The couple is also coping well with quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly," Urban told Entertainment Tonight. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."