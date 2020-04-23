Keith Urban says he, Nicole Kidman, their kids are staying 'creative' in coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When a musician marries an actress, it stands to reason that creativity will run in their family -- especially while everyone is stuck inside.

As is the case Keith Urban, who recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about quarantining with his wife, Nicole Kidman and their children, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Someone the other day called me and they said, 'How are you doing?' and I'm like, 'Could we start with an easier question?'" said Urban, 52. "That used to be just an innocuous greeting and now it's got so much gravitas. We're all good, the family's good."

He added: "Everyone's healthy and staying active."

Luckily, Urban's been able to keep his head on straight due to his family's creativity.

"I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we've got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can -- so a guy like me doesn't go crazy," said the country crooner.

"[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly. [We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert," said Urban. "It's our little bit to try and help out."

Of course, there's also music for Urban to focus on.

"Luckily I had a lot of songs recorded, so I could just keep moving on with that in my studio downstairs, doing some vocals, guitar, stuff like that," said the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer.

Urban recently performed a cover of "Higher Love" for the One World: Together at Home virtual concert and Kidman, 52, made a cameo.

As Urban sang and played guitar, Kidman stepped into frame to smile at the camera, plant a kiss on Urban's cheek and join him in thanking healthcare workers.