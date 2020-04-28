Nicole Kidman reveals moment she fell in love with Keith Urban: 'I was a goner'

Nicole Kidman knew husband Keith Urban was the one almost instantly.

The actress, 52, and the musician, also 52, met in January 2005 at an industry event and the connection was obvious.

But it was after Urban took Kidman on a ride on his Harley-Davidson to Woodstock, New York that she really fell in love with him. The Oscar-winner said he even made them a picnic.

“I was a goner — I mean, c’mon," she told the WSJ. Magazine in an interview for its May issue. Kidman admitted he also balances her out. "He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic," she said.

The two married in June 2006 and welcome their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and then their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010.

Kidman said her family is her priority and will "pass on films" if the timing is wrong. Kidman frequently chooses projects that shoot on the East Coast and during the summer when the kids aren't in school.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she explained. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Sometimes, keeping balance means bringing her daughters to the set with her. They had small parts in "The Angry Birds Movie 2" and were also extras in "Big Little Lies."

Kidman loves having them around because "they have a great work ethic" and get to see their mom in her element, either acting or producing.

And if either one wanted to pursue acting, “I’d get out of their way,” Kidman said.