Nicole Kidman reveals her loving nickname for husband Keith Urban

Even celebrities have pet names for their partners.

Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and has developed a nickname for him that she said suits his personality.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the "Big Little Lies" star, 52, revealed that she calls Urban, 52, "mellow muso."

Muso being a term meaning musician in Australia, Kidman said the name describes him well, per Entertainment Tonight.

"He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic," said Kidman, later noting that her hubby is the first person she'd call during an emergency.

The two welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and then their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010.

The Oscar winner said her family is her priority and will "pass on films" if the timing is wrong. Kidman frequently chooses projects that shoot on the East Coast and during the summer when the kids aren't in school.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she explained. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it."

She added: "We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report