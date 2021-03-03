Keith Urban recalls time he forgot guitar solo at CMA Fest: ‘I can see the trainwreck look on my face’

Even the best musicians fumble on stage. On Wednesday's episode of Tim McGraw's Apple Music Country show, "Beyond the Influence Radio," Keith Urban opened up about the time he nearly flubbed a guitar solo for the single, "Highway Don’t Care," at the 2013 CMA Fest.

The record hails from McGraw, Urban and Taylor Swift.

"I will always appreciate the best guitar lead ride ever in 'Highway Don't Care,'" McGraw, 53, first told Urban. "You blew my mind and on that record. And so that will forever, and you almost killed me with it live on the ACM awards."

Urban, 53, then chimed in with an anecdote of his own.

"Well, I almost killed myself with it when we played the CMA Fest and I was halfway through the solo and went, 'Oh, I probably should have practiced this before I got out here because I totally forgot it,'" Urban revealed. "And I can see the trainwreck look on my face and me trying to look like I ain't nothing but a thing. But inside I was like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’"

"And then suddenly all those years of playing clubs comes in handy. And I remember the great phrase, there is no wrong notes, just the look on your face," Urban added

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner spoke about picking up music as a child, revealing that his father took notice of his innate rhythmic abilities rather quickly.

"I think when I was about 4, they bought me this ukulele. And my dad said that I could strum it in time with the songs on the radio," Urban said. "I didn't know any chords, but he said I had that rhythm. So they asked somebody what's a good age for our son who seems to have rhythm to get taught some chords? And they said around 6 is a great age."

"And lo and behold, around about that age of 6, my mom and dad ran a little corner store and a lady named Sue McCarthy came by one day and asked if she could put an ad in the window offering guitar lessons," the musician continued. "And they said, 'If you teach our son for free, we'll put your ad in the window.' And so, I got taught how to negotiate and had to learn some chords all in the same breath."