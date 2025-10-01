Keith Urban changes Nicole Kidman-inspired lyric to name his guitarist Maggie before divorce announcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban swapped out a key lyric from his song, "The Fighter" – a track famously inspired by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

The country superstar is now raising eyebrows after fans discovered that during a recent live performance, he changed the words to his 2017 duet with Carrie Underwood to reference a musician in his touring band, Maggie Baugh, 25.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban, 57, sang onstage — replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN'S MARRIAGE BREAKDOWN 'HASN'T BEEN A SECRET' AMONG INNER CIRCLE: REPORT

The moment was caught on video and posted to Instagram by Baugh.

She wrote in her caption, "Did he just say that," accompanied with the eyes emoji.

The clip was shared on Saturday, Sept. 26 — just days before news broke that Urban and Kidman were calling it quits after nearly two decades of marriage.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video of the lyric swap.

"Nicole deserves better," one comment read.

Another fan wrote, "Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting."

Others didn’t see a problem with the lyric swap.

NICOLE KIDMAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KEITH URBAN CITING 'MARITAL DIFFICULTIES'

"I think he really loves having you on stage with him, Maggie. Keith recognizes talent when he sees and hears it," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "Nobody knows what happened between Keith and Nicole… Leave it alone."

Urban and Baugh have been on the road together all summer. The "High and Alive World Tour" continues through mid-October, with more dates scheduled in the Bahamas and U.K. into 2026.

In 2017, Urban shared that "The Fighter" was a personal song dedicated to Kidman.



"It’s all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship," Urban told Billboard at the time. "That when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He called the song "really like a vow," and described Kidman as "female and tender."

"I want that tenderness to not have to get hardened to the world. That’s my job as her husband — to put myself around her so she can remain that way," he said.

"And that’s really the chorus of ‘The Fighter.’"

On Sept. 30, Kidman had filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the filing, the "Big Little Lies" star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters.

She also requested the court approve a parenting plan that would give her 306 days a year with the children, leaving 59 days annually with Urban.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.